Energy Sector Update for 01/09/2023: CVE, CRGY, DHT, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were rallying pre-bell Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was recently rising past 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) were up nearly 3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up nearly 3.2% at $76.12 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained nearly 3% to reach $80.89 per barrel and natural gas futures were 3.9% higher at $3.85 per 1 million BTU.

Cenovus Energy (CVE) said Sunday that recent extreme weather conditions, unplanned operational challenges, and third-party pipeline outages have negatively affected its Downstream operations. Cenovus Energy was up more than 3% premarket Monday.

Crescent Energy (CRGY) was advancing by more than 4% after it filed on Friday a shelf registration statement for the potential sale of up to $700 million of its securities from time to time.

DHT Holdings (DHT) was over 1% higher after saying it obtained a new $305 million secured credit facility.

