Energy Sector Update for 01/09/2020: RIG,EGY,XOG

Top Energy Stocks

Energy stocks were mixed, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling fractionally while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up slightly as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was 4 cents lower to $59.57 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was rising 11 cents to $65.55 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 1 cent higher at $2.15 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 1.2% while the United States Natural Gas fund was unchanged. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was 0.5% higher.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Transocean (RIG) was fractionally higher after the drillship operator late Wednesday priced a $750 million private placement of 8% senior unsecured notes due 2027. It plans to use the net proceeds to refinance existing debt.

In other sector news:

(+) Vaalco Energy (EGY) rose 7% on Thursday after raising its daily net output to around 5,900 barrels of oil, topping its 2019 average output by 70%, when its Etame 11H development well offshore of Gabon was completed on schedule and began production earlier this month.

(+) Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) rose 1%. Wells Fargo downgraded shares of the exploration and production company to underweight from equal weight previous and also lowered its price target for the stock by $2 to $4 a share.

