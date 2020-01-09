Energy Sector Update for 01/09/2020: KMI,PBA,PPL.TO,RIG,EGY,XOG

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +0.72%

CVX -0.16%

COP +1.64%

SLB +0.98%

OXY +0.34%

Energy stocks turned higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing over 0.5% while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up almost 0.6% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 5 cents to $59.56 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude contract declined 12 cents to $65.32 per barrel. Natural gas futures rose 2 cents to $2.17 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Kinder Morgan (KMI) climbed 1.4% after saying it was expecting around $764 million in after-tax proceeds from the sale of about 25 million Pembina Pipeline (PBA,PPL.TO) shares it received last month when the rival company acquired Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd. Kinder Morgan is using the new funds to pay down debt. Pembina shares were up nearly 4% in late trade.

In other sector news:

(+) Vaalco Energy (EGY) rose over 8% on Thursday after raising its daily net output to around 5,900 barrels of oil, topping its 2019 average output by 70%, when its Etame 11H development well offshore of Gabon was completed on schedule and began production earlier this month.

(-) Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) declined nearly 3%. Wells Fargo earlier downgraded shares of the exploration and production company to underweight from equal weight previous and also lowered its price target for the stock by $2 to $4 a share.

(-) Transocean (RIG) was fractionally lower again after the drillship operator late Wednesday priced a $750 million private placement of 8% senior unsecured notes due 2027. It plans to use the net proceeds to refinance existing debt.

