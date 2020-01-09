Energy Sector Update for 01/09/2020: EGY, FTI, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.13%

CVX: +0.25%

COP: +0.08%

SLB: +0.15%

OXY: -0.03%

Energy majors were mostly rallying pre-market Thursday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.29 at $59.32 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.35 to $65.09 per barrel and natural gas futures were 2 cents lower at $2.12 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 1.58% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 0.90% lower.

Early movers include:

(+) Vaalco Energy (EGY), which was advancing more than 4% after saying the Etame 11H development well offshore Gabon was drilled and completed on schedule and brought into production in early January.

In other sector news:

(+) TechnipFMC (FTI) was slightly higher after saying it received a "significant" contract valued between $75 million and $250 million for the construction of a new naphtha complex for Motor Oil Hellas' Corinth Refinery in Greece.

(+) Occidental Petroleum (OXY) will begin terminating an undisclosed number of employees from Houston to Denver this week to further cut costs, the Houston Chronicle reported, citing an internal email from CEO Vicki Hollub. Occidental Petroleum was marginally lower recently.

