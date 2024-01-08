News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 01/08/2024: MTDR, BP, SHEL, RNW

January 08, 2024 — 03:49 pm EST

Energy stocks fell late Monday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 1.6% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 1.2%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index slumped 2.5%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index rose 0.6%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil declined 3.8% to $70.99 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent fell 3.1% to $76.35 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures rose 3.1% to $2.983 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Matador Resources (MTDR) shares shed 1.3% after Raymond James Cuts cut its price target on the stock to $70 from $76 while keeping the outperform rating.

ReNew Energy Global (RNW) shares rose 0.3% after the company said it will sell a 300-megawatt solar project in Rajasthan, India, to India Grid Trust for $199 million.

BP (BP) shareholders urged the board to appoint BAE Systems Chief Executive Officer Charles Woodburn as the oil giant's next CEO, Sky News reported. BP fell 1.8%.

Shell (SHEL) shed 1.9% after the company said it expects Q4 impairment charges of $2.5 billion to $4.5 billion, primarily driven by macro developments and portfolio choices.

