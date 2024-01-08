News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 01/08/2024: BP, SHEL, XLE, USO, UNG

January 08, 2024 — 09:26 am EST

Energy stocks were declining premarket Monday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently slipping by 1.6%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 4.2% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 5.1%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 3.8% at $71.01 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil lost 3.4% to $76.08 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 6.1% lower at $2.72 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

BP (BP) shareholders have urged the board to appoint BAE Systems Chief Executive Charles Woodburn as the oil giant's next CEO, Sky News reported, citing unnamed sources. BP was over 1% lower pre-bell.

Shell (SHEL) was slipping past 1% after saying it expects Q4 impairment charges of between $2.5 billion to $4.5 billion, primarily driven by macro developments as well as portfolio choices, including its Singapore chemicals and products assets.

