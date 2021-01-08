Energy Sector Update for 01/08/2021: PBR,DSSI,NOG,NBLX,CVX

Energy stocks have turned mixed again in late afternoon trading, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index slipping less than 0.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 0.3%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.41 higher at $52.24 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract added $1.61 to $55.99 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 3 cents to $2.70 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Petrobras (PBR) was ending fractionally higher, drifting off a nearly 2% gain earlier Friday after disclosing the $7.9 million sale of its remaining 49% interest in Eolica Mangue Seco 1 in eastern Brazil to V2I Transmissao de Energia Eletrica, which will own and operate the 26-megawatt wind-power farm under the same name. Separately, the Brazilian energy major said total production, including oil and gas, grew to a record 2.84 million barrels per day during 2020.

Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX) increased 2% after the pipeline company Friday announced an oil transmission agreement with a Chevron (CVX) services from the Wells Ranch development area to Platteville, Colo., for long-haul transportation out of the DJ Basin. In a related move, Noble also said it has leased pipeline capacity on Energy Transfer's (ET) Wattenberg oil trunkline originating at Platteville through 2031.

Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) climbed 2.9% after late Thursday saying it executed on $8.4 million in acquisitions during the final three months of 2020, with four of the 11 transactions targeting the Permian basin and including 1.1 net wells in progress and 0.6 net undrilled locations. Overall, it acquired 1.0 net producing wells plus another 3.6 net wells in process and 373 net royalty acres.

Diamond S Shipping (DSSI) rose 6% after saying all four crew members who had been kidnapped from its Agisilaos tanker ship in the Gulf of Guinea on Nov. 29 were released safely on Wednesday. The Agisilaos had been enroute to Togo from the Republic of Congo when it was attacked and boarded by pirates. Diamond S did not provide additional details although it said the four sailors had been receiving additional medical examinations since their release.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.