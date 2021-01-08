Energy Sector Update for 01/08/2021: FTI, EPD, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were rallying premarket Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently climbing past 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was more than 1% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 0.52%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.86 at $51.69 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.92 to $55.38 per barrel and natural gas futures were 6 cents lower at $2.66 per 1 million BTU.

TechnipFMC (FTI) was advancing by more than 3%. The company Thursday said it would resume its planned spinoff into two publicly traded companies, with the separation expected to be completed in the first quarter of the year.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) was gaining nearly 1%. The company Thursday said it will pay a Q4 cash distribution to limited partners of $0.45 per unit, an increase of 1.1% compared with a year ago.

