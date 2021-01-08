Energy Sector Update for 01/08/2021: DSSI,NOG,NBLX,CVX

Energy stocks turned narrowly lower Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index sliding 0.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 0.3%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 95 cents to $51.78 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was adding $1.18 to $55.56 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 4 cents lower at $2.69 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 1.2% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was advancing 0.3%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was declining 1.4%.

In company news, Diamond S Shipping (DSSI) rose 3.2% after saying all four crew members who had been kidnapped from its Agisilaos tanker ship in the Gulf of Guinea on Nov. 29 were released safely on Wednesday. The Agisilaos had been enroute to Togo from the Republic of Congo when it was attacked and boarded by pirates. Diamond S did not provide additional details although it said the four sailors had been receiving additional medical examinations since their release.

Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) climbed 1.7% after late Thursday saying it executed on $8.4 million in acquisitions during the final three months of 2020, with four of the 11 transactions targeting the Permian basin and including 1.1 net wells in progress and 0.6 net undrilled locations. Overall, it acquired 1.0 net producing wells plus another 3.6 net wells in process and 373 net royalty acres.

Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX) was 1.7% lower after the pipeline company Friday announced an oil transmission agreement with a Chevron (CVX) services from the Wells Ranch development area to Platteville, Colo., for long-haul transportation out of the DJ Basin. In a related move, Noble also said it has leased pipeline capacity on Energy Transfer's (ET) Wattenberg oil trunkline originating at Platteville through 2031.

