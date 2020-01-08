Energy
Energy Sector Update for 01/08/2020: XOM, WPX, NEX, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.16%

CVX: -0.23%

COP: -0.30%

SLB: -0.25%

OXY: +0.93%

Most energy majors were slipping in pre-market trading Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.70 at $62.00 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.51 to $67.76 per barrel and natural gas futures were 1 cent higher at $2.17 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 0.76% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 0.36% higher.

In other sector news:

(+) Exxon Mobil (XOM) is planning to divest its 50% stake in the Neptun Deep offshore gas project in the Romanian Black Sea, a representative for the US energy producer told Reuters. Exxon Mobil was slightly higher in recent trading.

(-) WPX (WPX) was down almost 1% after it priced an offering of $900 million of 4.5% senior unsecured notes due 2030.

(=) NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) was flat after saying it expects revenue of $640 million to $660 million in the final quarter of 2019, up from its previous projection of $600 million to $650 million.

