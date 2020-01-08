Energy Sector Update for 01/08/2020: NBR,OXY,NEX

Top Energy Stocks

Energy stocks were retreating this afternoon after US President Donald Trump said Iran appears to be standing down following its missile attacks on two air bases in Iraq housing US troops. The NYSE Energy index was off about 1.4% this afternoon while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 also were down 1.4% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking 4.6% on Wednesday to $60.44 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining 4% to $65.97 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 4 cents lower at $2.12 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Nabors Industries (NBR) slid 3% after the drillrig operator late Tuesday priced a $1 billion private placement of new debt, consisting of $600 million 7.25% senior guaranteed notes due 2026 and $400 million 7.5% senior guaranteed notes due 2028. Net proceeds will be used to repurchase up to $800 million of its existing senior debt maturing later this year and in 2021 and 2023. Remaining monies will fund general corporate purposes.

In other sector news:

(-) Occidental Petroleum (OXY) was down 1% in Wednesday trade. Mizuho Securities earlier raised its investment recommendation on the energy major to buy from neutral and also increased its price target on the company's stock by $14 to $58 a share.

(-) NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) fell 7%. The well completion services company overnight raised the range of its Q4 revenue forecast to a range of $640 million to $660 million, up from its prior call projecting between $600 million to $650 million and now exceeding the Capital IQ consensus of $626.4 million in revenue during the three months ended Dec. 31.

