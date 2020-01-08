Energy Sector Update for 01/08/2020: CEIX,NBR,OXY,NEX

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -1.09%

CVX -0.77%

COP -2.03%

SLB -2.19%

OXY -0.60%

Energy stocks retreated Wednesday after US President Donald Trump said Iran appears to be standing down following missile attacks overnight on two airbases in Iraq housing US troops, cooling worries over escalating military responses in the region. The NYSE Energy index was off about 1.3% this afternoon while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 also were down over 1.2% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $3.09 lower at $60.44 per barrel, sinking almost 5%, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract declined $2.60 to $65.67 per barrel. Natural gas futures fell 2 cents to $2.14 per 1 million BTU.

In industry news:

US commercial crude oil inventories rose for the first time in four weeks, also weighing on commodity prices, with the Energy Information Administration Wednesday reporting a 1.2 million barrel increase during the seven days ended Jan. 3. That compares with a 3.7 million-barrel decline expected by industry experts polled by S&P Global Platts and the American Petroleum Institute late Tuesday reportedly saying supplies fell 5.95 million barrels last week.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Consol Energy (CEIX) bottomed out this afternoon, dropping 6.6% in late trade. The thermal coal miner Wednesday said it acquired a 25% equity stake in a West Virginia-based manufacturer of carbon foam products, with the $3.5 million deal marking its first investment in the coal-to-products space. Consol also agreed to provide CFOAM Ltd with a $1.1 million term-loan facility for working capital and acquired a $400,000ll first-lien note from an existing creditor.

In other sector news:

(-) Occidental Petroleum (OXY) was down almost 1% in Wednesday trade. Mizuho Securities earlier raised its investment recommendation on the energy major to buy from neutral and also increased its price target on the company's stock by $14 to $58 a share.

(-) Nabors Industries (NBR) slid over 2% after the drill rig operator late Tuesday priced a $1 billion private placement of new debt, consisting of $600 million 7.25% senior guaranteed notes due 2026 and $400 million 7.5% senior guaranteed notes due 2028. Net proceeds will be used to repurchase up to $800 million of its existing senior debt maturing later this year and in 2021 and 2023. Remaining monies will fund general corporate purposes.

(-) NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) fell nearly 6%. The well completion services company overnight raised the range of its Q4 revenue forecast to a range of $640 million to $660 million, up from its prior call projecting between $600 million to $650 million and now exceeding the Capital IQ consensus of $626.4 million in revenue during the three months ended Dec. 31.

