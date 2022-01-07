Energy Sector Update for 01/07/2022: SBR,RDS-A,RDS-B,EQNR

Energy stocks were higher Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.4% while the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) gained 1.3%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index rose 1.4% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was ahead 0.8%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell $0.65 to $78.81 per barrel while global crude benchmark Brent declined $0.33 to $81.66. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.11 higher at $3.92 per million BTU.

In company news, Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) climbed 9% after declaring a January cash distribution of $0.876810 per unit, up 180% over its distribution in December. The increase reflected a $4.1 million contribution from two new producing horizontal wells, along with higher prices and increased production of crude oil during October and price gains for natural gas in September, according to the trust.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) added 1.1% after saying it will use the remaining $5.5 billion in proceeds from the sale of Permian Basin assets for stock buybacks.

Equinor (EQNR) was 0.3% lower, paring an earlier decline of 2.6% that followed a downgrade of the Norwegian energy producer to underperform from neutral at Exane BNP Paribas. Equinor said Friday it made an oil discovery likely containing 21 million to 33 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalent near its infrastructure in the Norwegian North Sea.

