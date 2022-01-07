Energy
Energy Sector Update for 01/07/2022: RDS.A, RDS.B, XOM, EQNR, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was climbing by 0.08% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.07% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 1% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by $0.02 at $79.47 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.19 to $82.16 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.11 higher at $3.92 per 1 million BTU.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) said Friday it has allocated the $5.5 billion remaining proceeds from its Permian divestment to share buybacks. Shell was marginally higher recently.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) on Thursday rejected a proposal presented by the United Steelworkers Union seeking to end the eight-month lockout of about 600 workers at the company's refinery in Beaumont, Texas, Reuters reported. Exxon Mobil was edging lower in recent premarket activity.

Equinor (EQNR) said it has made a new oil discovery near an existing infrastructure located in the Norwegian North Sea. Equinor was recently down more than 1%.

