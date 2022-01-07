Energy Sector Update for 01/07/2022: OII,SBR,RDS-A,RDS-B,EQNR

Energy stocks added slightly to their prior gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) both rising 1.4% in late trade. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was climbing 1.5% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was ahead 1.0%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.56 higher at $78.90 per barrel while global crude benchmark Brent crude was declining $0.18 to $81.81 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.10 to $3.92 per million BTU.

In company news, Oceaneering International (OII) rose 2.6% after the offshore oil and gas services company said its Integrity Management and Digital Solutions unit has received multiple contracts during its recent Q4 valued at more than $80 million, with the majority of the bookings being renewals of existing contracts with major offshore operators and ranging between one to four years in length. The IMDS unit booked over $300 million in new business during 2021, the company said.

Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) climbed over 11% after declaring a January cash distribution of $0.876810 per unit, up 180% over its distribution in December. The increase reflected a $4.1 million contribution from two new producing horizontal wells, along with higher prices and increased production of crude oil during October and price gains for natural gas in September, according to the trust.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) added 1.2% after saying it will use the remaining $5.5 billion in proceeds from the sale of Permian Basin assets for stock buybacks.

Equinor (EQNR) was 0.2% lower, paring a 2.6% decline earlier Friday that followed a downgrade of the Norwegian energy producer to underperform from neutral at Exane BNP Paribas. Equinor Friday also said it made an oil discovery likely containing 21 million to 33 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalent near its existing infrastructure in the North Sea.

