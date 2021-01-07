Energy Sector Update for 01/07/2021: TOT, AR, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining in Thursday's pre-bell trading as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was up 0.76% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.26% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 0.31%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.05 at $50.58 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.05 to $54.10 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.008 lower at $2.708 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Total Solar Distributed Generation, a division of Total (TOT), said it completed the installation of a 1 MW solar photovoltaic system at Renault Nissan Automotive India's manufacturing facility in Chennai. Total was slightly lower in recent trading.

Antero Resources (AR) has registered a potential offering of various securities, including common shares and debt securities, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Antero Resources was recently down more than 1%.

