Energy
TOT

Energy Sector Update for 01/07/2021: TOT, AR, XLE, USO, UNG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were gaining in Thursday's pre-bell trading as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was up 0.76% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.26% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 0.31%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.05 at $50.58 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.05 to $54.10 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.008 lower at $2.708 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Total Solar Distributed Generation, a division of Total (TOT), said it completed the installation of a 1 MW solar photovoltaic system at Renault Nissan Automotive India's manufacturing facility in Chennai. Total was slightly lower in recent trading.

Antero Resources (AR) has registered a potential offering of various securities, including common shares and debt securities, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Antero Resources was recently down more than 1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TOT AR XLE USO UNG

Latest Energy Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Energy

    Explore

    Most Popular