Energy Sector Update for 01/07/2021: MEOH, DVN,EPD

Energy stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 1.5%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 22 cents to $50.85 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was adding 15 cents to $54.45 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were up slightly to $2.73 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 1% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was advancing 0.9%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was posting a 1.8% gain.

In company news, Methanex (MEOH) climbed 2.1% after Thursday saying it expects its Titan methanol facility in Trinidad will remain idled indefinitely and that it would eliminate about 60 full-time and contractor positions as it restructures to support a one-plant operation. The company said operations at its 63%-owned Atlas methanol facility was not affected, adding it was prudent to reduce costs until it can secure a longer-term natural gas supply agreement.

Devon Energy (DVN) also rose 2.1% after Thursday saying it has completed its all-stock merger with WPX Energy (WPX), issuing 0.5165 of a Devon common share for each WPX share held by investors. Separately, UBS also raised its price target for Devon shares by $6 to $24 apiece and reiterated its buy rating.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) was nearly 1% higher, giving back more than half of its 2% gain earlier Thursday after the pipeline company Thursday announced a 1.1% increase in its Q4 cash distribution to $0.45 per unit, payable Feb. 11 to investors of record on Jan. 29.

