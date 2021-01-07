Energy Sector Update for 01/07/2021: GPRK,MEOH,MX.TO,DVN,EPD

Energy stocks extended their Thursday advance this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 1.8% in late trade.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 20 cents higher at $50.83 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract added 13 cents to $54.43 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose 1 cent to $2.73 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Geopark Ltd (GPRK) was hanging on to a narrow gain after the oil and gas exploration company said it produced an average of 40,192 barrels of oil equivalent per day during 2020, stradding its prior guidance for last year and topping its daily average of 40,046 barrels during 2019. It averaged 39,304 barrels per day during Q4, down from 41,786 barrels during the final three months of 2019.

Methanex (MEOH) climbed 1.9% after Thursday saying it expects its Titan methanol facility in Trinidad will remain idled indefinitely and that it would eliminate about 60 full-time and contractor positions as it restructures to support a one-plant operation. The company said operations at its 63%-owned Atlas methanol facility was not affected, adding it was prudent to reduce costs until it can secure a longer-term natural gas supply agreement.

Devon Energy (DVN) also rose 2.1% after Thursday saying it has completed its all-stock merger with WPX Energy (WPX), issuing 0.5165 of a Devon common share for each WPX share held by investors. Separately, UBS also raised its price target for Devon shares by $6 to $24 apiece and reiterated its buy rating.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) was 2.2% higher after the pipeline company Thursday announced a 1.1% increase in its Q4 cash distribution to $0.45 per unit, payable Feb. 11 to investors of record on Jan. 29.

