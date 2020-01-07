Energy Sector Update for 01/07/2020: WPX,APA,TOT,LPG,SRCI

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -1.81%

CVX -2.05%

COP -0.83%

SLB -2.33%

OXY -1.45%

Energy stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling over 1.3% while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down more than 1.2% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was off 87 cents to $62.40 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was down $1 to $67.91 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 2 cents higher at $2.16 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 0.5% while the United States Natural Gas fund was up 0.8%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 3.1% decrease.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) WPX Energy (WPX) fell 2% on Tuesday after the unconventional assets producer announced plans for a $900 million public offering of two sets of senior unsecured notes maturing in 2028 or 2030. Net proceeds will fund the $900 million cash portion of the company's proposed $2.5 million purchase of private equity-backed Felix Energy Holdings.

In other sector news:

(+) Apache (APA) raced almost 27% higher on Tuesday after the oil and natural gas company and French energy major Total (TOT) announced a "significant" oil discovery at their Maka Central-1 well offshore Suriname. Apache is the operator and holds a 50% working interest in the well, with the companies saying they encountered both oil and gas condensate in multiple stacked targets.

(+) Dorian LPG (LPG) climbed 5% after S&P Dow Jones Indices said the liquefied petroleum gas tanker company will replace SRC Energy (SRCI) in the S&P SmallCap 600, effective with the start of the regular trading session on Jan. 15.

