Energy Sector Update for 01/07/2020: QES,WPX,APA,TOT,LPG,SRCI

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -0.95%

CVX -1.48%

COP -0.50%

SLB -0.96%

OXY +0.14%

Energy stocks pared some of their prior declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.7% while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down 0.5% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 57 cents lower at $62.70 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract declined 69 cents to $68.22 per barrel. Natural gas futures rose 3 cents to $2.16 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Quintana Energy Services (QES) was ahead 11% after saying it was halving the number of its reportable segments, effective with its current Q1 results following a recent review of its operating performance. The company's directional drilling segment will shift to its drilling division while its pressure pumping, pressure control and wireline segment will now be recorded under its completions unit. Quintana is expecting the changes will save between $3 million to $5 million yearly.

In other sector news:

(+) Apache (APA) raced over 26% higher on Tuesday after the oil and natural gas company and French energy major Total (TOT) announced a "significant" oil discovery at their Maka Central-1 well offshore Suriname. Apache is the operator and holds a 50% working interest in the well, with the companies saying they encountered both oil and gas condensate in multiple stacked targets.

(+) Dorian LPG (LPG) climbed more than 5% after S&P Dow Jones Indices said the liquefied petroleum gas tanker company will replace SRC Energy (SRCI) in the S&P SmallCap 600, effective with the start of the regular trading session on Jan. 15.

(-) WPX Energy (WPX) fell 1.4% on Tuesday after the unconventional assets producer announced plans for a $900 million public offering of two sets of senior unsecured notes maturing in 2028 or 2030. Net proceeds will fund the $900 million cash portion of the company's proposed $2.5 million purchase of private equity-backed Felix Energy Holdings.

