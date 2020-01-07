Energy Sector Update for 01/07/2020: APA, TOT, LPG, SRCI, PDCE, MPC, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: -0.31%

CVX: -0.91%

COP: -0.20%

SLB: Flat

OXY: -0.38%

Top energy stocks were mostly lower pre-bell Tuesday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.51 at $62.76 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.61 to $68.30 per barrel and natural gas futures were 1 cent higher at $2.14 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 0.38% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 0.42% lower.

Moving stocks include:

(+) Apache (APA), which was gaining 17% in value after the company and Total (TOT) said they have made a "significant" oil discovery at the Maka Central-1 well offshore Suriname.

(+) S&P Dow Jones Indices said Dorian LPG (LPG) will replace SRC Energy (SRCI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 from Jan. 15 following its purchase by PDC Energy (PDCE). Post-merger, PDC Energy will remain in the S&P SmallCap 600, it said. Dorian LPG was up more than 5% recently.

In other sector news:

(=) Marathon Petroleum (MPC) has cancelled plans for a petrochemical feedstock project at its refinery in Anacortes, Wash., the Oil & Gas Journal reported. Marathon Petroleum was flat in recent trading.

