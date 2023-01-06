Energy Sector Update for 01/06/2023: XLE, UNG, USO, SHEL, LIN, HES

Energy stocks were mixed premarket Friday. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was rising 1.2% and the United States Oil Fund (USO) was advancing 1.3%. The United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG), on the other hand, was more than 3% lower.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 1.2% to $74.55 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude was about 1.1% higher at $79.55 per barrel. Natural gas futures slipped 2% to $3.65 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Shell (SHEL) said Friday it now expects Q4 integrated gas production to range from 900,000 to 940,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, compared with the 910,000 to 960,000 boe/d previous guidance. Integrated gas trading results in Q4 are expected to be "significantly higher" than the previous quarter, it said. Shares of the company were increasing more than 1%.

Linde (LIN) shares increased 0.4% after it purchased the remaining 77.2% stake in independent packaged gas distributor nexAir.

Hess (HES), which is part of an Exxon Mobil (XOM)-led consortium, was increasing 0.9% after saying it is doing an appraisal of Fangtooth and sees a potential for sand channels at 15,000 feet.

