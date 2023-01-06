Energy Sector Update for 01/06/2023: OXY, DCP, PSX, LIN, VET, VET.TO

Energy stocks continued their Friday advance this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 2.1% while the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was up 2.0%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 3.2% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 2.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled fractionally lower at $73.66 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude was slipping 0.3% to $78.45 per barrel, reversing a midday advance. Henry Hub natural gas futures added 0.4% to $3.73 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Occidental Petroleum (OXY) added 3%. Houston Texans football team has agreed to buy carbon dioxide removal credits from Occidental's direct air-capture plant slated to begin operations late next year. The credits will allow the NFL franchise to offset the carbon emissions it expects to produce flying to and back from away games over three seasons.

DCP Midstream (DCP) was climbing 6.7% in recent trading after Phillips 66 (PSX) said it was roughly doubling its equity stake in the natural gas gathering and shipping company to 86.7% through the purchase of more than 91 million shares at $41.75 each, exceeding a prior $34.75-per-share acquisition bid announced in August. Phillips, which is spending about $3.8 billion overall on the deal, also was 2.5% higher this afternoon.

Linde (LIN) gained 3.6% after the industrial gases company said it bought the 77.2% of privately held packaged gas distributor nexAir it didn't already own. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed but Linde said nexAir generated around $400 million in sales during 2022 and will expand its footprint in southeastern US.

Vermilion Energy (VET) was hanging on for a 0.7% gain, giving back most of a nearly 5% morning gain, after the Canadian oil and natural gas producer Friday announced a 25% increase in its quarterly dividend, effective with the current quarter, and a resumption of its stock buyback program.

