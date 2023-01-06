Energy
DCP

Energy Sector Update for 01/06/2023: DCP, PSX, LIN, VET, VET.TO

January 06, 2023 — 01:31 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were higher Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 2.0% while the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was up 1.8%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 2.9% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 1.5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 1.1% to $74.49 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was advancing 0.9% to $79.41 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 1.9% higher at $3.79 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, DCP Midstream (DCP) was climbing 6.6% in recent trading after Phillips 66 (PSX) said it was roughly doubling its equity stake in the natural gas gathering and shipping company to 86.7% through the purchase of more than 91 million shares at $41.75 each, exceeding a prior $34.75-per-share acquisition bid announced in August. Phillips shares also were 2% higher this afternoon.

Linde (LIN) gained 2.9% after the industrial gases company Friday said it bought the 77.2% of privately held packaged gas distributor nexAir it didn't already own. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed but Linde said nexAir generated around $400 million in sales during 2022 while expanding its footprint in southeastern US.

Vermilion Energy (VET) rose 1.1% after the Canadian oil and natural gas producer Friday announced a 25% increase in its quarterly dividend, effective with the current quarter, and a resumption of its stock buyback program.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DCP
PSX
LIN
VET

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.