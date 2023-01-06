Energy Sector Update for 01/06/2023: DCP, PSX, LIN, VET, VET.TO

Energy stocks were higher Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 2.0% while the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was up 1.8%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 2.9% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 1.5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 1.1% to $74.49 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was advancing 0.9% to $79.41 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 1.9% higher at $3.79 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, DCP Midstream (DCP) was climbing 6.6% in recent trading after Phillips 66 (PSX) said it was roughly doubling its equity stake in the natural gas gathering and shipping company to 86.7% through the purchase of more than 91 million shares at $41.75 each, exceeding a prior $34.75-per-share acquisition bid announced in August. Phillips shares also were 2% higher this afternoon.

Linde (LIN) gained 2.9% after the industrial gases company Friday said it bought the 77.2% of privately held packaged gas distributor nexAir it didn't already own. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed but Linde said nexAir generated around $400 million in sales during 2022 while expanding its footprint in southeastern US.

Vermilion Energy (VET) rose 1.1% after the Canadian oil and natural gas producer Friday announced a 25% increase in its quarterly dividend, effective with the current quarter, and a resumption of its stock buyback program.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.