Energy Sector Update for 01/06/2022: XOM, HES, TRP, XLE, USO, UNG

MT Newswires MTNewswires
Energy stocks were rallying pre-bell Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently advancing by almost 2%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up over 3% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.2% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by $2.04 at $79.90 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $1.70 to $82.53 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.04 lower at $3.84 per 1 million BTU.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Hess (HES) reported two discoveries at oil wells in which they share ownership with CNOOC Petroleum Guyana in the Stabroek Block offshore of Guyana. Exxon Mobil was up more than 1% while Hess was recently climbing past 2%.

TC Energy (TRP) resumed operations of its 590,000-barrels-per-day Keystone oil pipeline on Wednesday after shutting it down on Tuesday for unplanned maintenance amid extremely cold temperatures at its Hardisty terminal in central Alberta, Canada, Reuters reported. TC Energy was recently advancing by over 1%.

