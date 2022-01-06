Energy Sector Update for 01/06/2022: ROCC, ETN, LAC, LAC.TO, ML.V

Energy stocks continued their recent surge this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.9% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 2.0%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 3.4% gain although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $1.60 to $79.45 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract also was advancing 1.25 to $82.05 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.02 lower at $3.86 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Ranger Oil (ROCC) climbed 11% after the energy company Thursday said it has increased the borrowing base of its revolving credit facility by $125 million to $725 million, while its elected commitment under the facility remains at $400 million.

Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) rose 7% after the oilfield services company reported having an average of 110 drilling rigs operating throughout the US during December, up from 106 rigs, on average, during November and an average of 64 rigs in the field during the year-ago period. For the three months ended Dec. 31, Patterson had 106 drilling rigs operating compared with 62 rigs during the final three months of 2020.

Lithium Americas (LAC) fell 3.5% after late Wednesday saying roughly 98% of shareholders and warrantholders at Millennial Lithium (ML.V) voted to approve the proposed acquisition of the Canadian miner by Lithium Americas, setting the stage for the $400 million deal to close Jan. 25, subject to final court approval in British Columbia. Millennial shares also were 1.5% lower.

