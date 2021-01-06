Energy Sector Update for 01/06/2021: OII,GEVO,CEQP,TRP

Energy stocks were sharply higher again this afternoon, with crude oil prices also extending their advance. At last look, the NYSE Energy Sector Index was climbing 2.6% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF also was up 2.7%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 70 cents higher at $50.60 per barrel after a new US government report showed a larger-than-expected drop in commercial inventories last week. The global benchmark Brent crude contract added 36 cents to $53.96 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures rose 1 cent1 to $2.72 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Oceaneering International (OII) jumped 11% higher after the oilfield-services company said it has won several new contracts since Oct. 1 ranging in duration between three to five years and with a combined value exceeding $250 million. Roughly 55% of the contracts were renewals of existing agreements, the company, adding the work will include software and data services as well as other monitoring and diagnostic services.

Gevo (GEVO) rose 1.2% after the ethanol producer Wednesday said Whitebox Advisors recently took possession of nearly 5.7 million of its common shares in lieu of the $12.7 million Gevo owed the alternative assets manager on its 12.0% convertible senior secured notes issued in January 2020. The Dec. 23 and Dec. 29 note conversions eliminated all of Gevo's secured debt and preserved $12.7 million in cash it will use to further strengthen its balance sheet, the company said.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) climbed 1% after saying its Crestwood Midstream Partners subsidiary began a cash tender offer for all $687.2 million of its 6.25% senior notes due 2023, paying an $8.40 premium for each $1,000 of the notes accepted for purchase by the Jan. 13 deadline plus any accrued and unpaid interest. The tender offer is contingent on Crestwood completing a $700 million private placement of unsecured senior notes due 2029 also announced Wednesday.

TC Energy (TRP) declined 1.8% after Wednesday beginning to take bids to transport crude oil on its Keystone pipeline connecting oilfields in northern Alberta and storage and terminal facilities in southern Illinois. The Keystone pipeline is the precursor to the company's larger and more controversial Keystone XL system, which remains mired in regulatory uncertainty. The open season for the existing 860,000-barrels-per-day network runs through Feb. 9.

