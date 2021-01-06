Energy Sector Update for 01/06/2021: GEVO,CEQP,TRP,TRP.TO

Energy stocks were sharply higher again this afternoon, with crude oil prices also extending their advance after a new US government report showed a larger-than-expected drop in commercial inventories last week. At last look, the NYSE Energy Sector Index was climbing 3.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF also was up 3.5%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 67 cents to $50.60 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was adding 77 cents to $54.37 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 4 cents higher at $2.74 per 1 million BTU, reversing an earlier decline.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 1.3% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was advancing 1.4%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was posting a 3.6% gain.

In company news, Gevo (GEVO) rose 8.1% after the ethanol producer Wednesday said Whitebox Advisors recently took possession of nearly 5.7 million of its common shares in lieu of the $12.7 million Gevo owed the alternative assets manager on its 12.0% convertible senior secured notes issued in January 2020. The Dec. 23 and Dec. 29 note conversions eliminated all of Gevo's secured debt and preserved $12.7 million in cash it will use to further strengthen its balance sheet, the company said.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) climbed 3.3% after saying its Crestwood Midstream Partners subsidiary began a cash tender offer for all $687.2 million of its 6.25% senior notes due 2023, paying an $8.40 premium for each $1,000 of the notes accepted for purchase by the Jan. 13 deadline plus any accrued and unpaid interest. The tender offer is contingent on Crestwood completing a $700 million private placement of unsecured senior notes due 2029 also announced Wednesday.

TC Energy (TRP) declined 1.3% after Wednesday beginning to take bids to transport crude oil on its Keystone pipeline connecting oilfields in northern Alberta and storage and terminal facilities in southern Illinois. The Keystone pipeline is the precursor to the company's larger and more controversial Keystone XL system, which remains mired in regulatory uncertainty. The open season for the existing 860,000-barrels-per-day network runs through Feb. 9.

