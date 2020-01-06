Energy Sector Update for 01/06/2020: XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY, YUMA, CEI, EQNR

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: -0.16%

CVX : -0.02%

COP: +0.82%

SLB: +0.81%

OXY: +1.38%

Top energy stocks are mostly trading higher during pre-market hours on Monday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was ahead 69 cents to $63.74 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange, while the global benchmark Brent crude was advancing 85 cents to $69.46 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 3 cents higher at $2.16 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, United States Oil (USO) was climbing over 1.3% while the United States Natural Gas (UNG) was gaining more than 1.2%.

In other sector news:

(+) Camber Energy (CEI) climbed more than 11% after announcing Monday that it has regained compliance with all New York Stock Exchange American continued listing requirements, resolving its previous deficiency. Late last week the company also said it reversed its merger with Lineal Star Holdings by redeeming all of the Series E and Series F preferred stock it issued to the owners of the company.

(+) Yuma Energy (YUMA) was up more than 4% after the company said last week it has revised its credit agreement with an affiliate of Red Mountain Capital Partners, adding a new $2 million delayed-draw term loan facility on top of its $1.7 million purchased loan already outstanding with the alternative asset manager.

(=) Equinor ASA (EQNR) was flat before markets open Monday. The company is reportedly planning to acquire a stake of just below 10% in mining analytics firm Kobold Metals in a bid to develop technology for hydrocarbon exploration, sources told the Financial Times.

