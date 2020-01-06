Energy Sector Update for 01/06/2020: WES,OXY,FTK,SPN

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +0.58%

CVX -0.05%

COP +0.78%

SLB -0.38%

OXY +2.63%

Energy stocks were mostly higher Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing more than 0.9% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up more than 0.3% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 5 cents at $63.00 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was ahead 7 cents to $68.67 per barrel after earlier nearly touching $70. Natural gas futures were flat at $2.13 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was rising 0.4% while the United States Natural Gas fund was showing a nearly 0.4% increase. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was slipping 0.2%.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Western Midstream Partners (WES) rose almost 4% on Monday after saying Occidental Petroleum (OXY) has executed several agreements that will enable the natural gas pipeline and gathering company to fully operate as a stand-alone business and pursue third-party opportunities while also continuing its work for Occidental. Occidental also will provide $20 million in cash to Western Midstream before the end of March to help defray likely transition costs.

In other sector news:

(+) Superior Energy Services (SPN) climbed 1.5% after saying its Q4 revenue will likely drop between 10% to 15% compared with the prior quarter's $325.9 million. The new projection is down from its prior call looking for a 5% to 10% sequential decline, and follows what the company says is a worse-than-expected cut in the US land rig count.

(-) Flotek Industries (FTK) slid more than 7% on Monday. The oilfield-services firm selected John Gibson Jr to be its new CEO, succeeding John Chisholm. Gibson also was named board chairman, succeeding David Nierenberg, who will remain an independent director while Chisholm has stepped down from the board.

