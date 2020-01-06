Energy Sector Update for 01/06/2020: LPI,WES,OXY,FTK,SPN

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +1.37%

CVX +0.21%

COP +1.68%

SLB +1.17%

OXY +3.70%

Energy stocks continued to add to their mid-day gains, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing almost 1.6% in late trade while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up more than 1.2% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 22 cents higher at $63.27 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was ahead 17 cents to $68.77 per barrel after earlier touching a day high of $70.74. Natural gas futures rose 1 cent to $2.14 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Laredo Petroleum (LPI) jumped over 6% on Monday after the oil and natural gas producer topped its FY19 production estimates, averaging around 80,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up 19% over prior-year levels. Oil production grew about 2% year-over-year in FY18 to 28,400 barrels per day while its proved oil reserves increased 27% at year's end compared with FY18.

In other sector news:

(+) Western Midstream Partners (WES) rose almost 4% on Monday after saying Occidental Petroleum (OXY) has executed several agreements that will enable the natural gas pipeline and gathering company to fully operate as a stand-alone business and pursue third-party opportunities while also continuing its work for Occidental. Occidental also will provide $20 million in cash to Western Midstream before the end of March to help defray likely transition costs.

(+) Superior Energy Services (SPN) turned more than 1% lower, reversing a 4% mid-day gain after saying its Q4 revenue will likely drop between 10% to 15% compared with the prior quarter's $325.9 million. The new projection is down from its prior call looking for a 5% to 10% sequential decline and follows what the company says is a worse-than-expected cut in the US land rig count.

(-) Flotek Industries (FTK) slid more than 10% on Monday. The oilfield-services firm selected John Gibson Jr to be its new CEO, succeeding John Chisholm. Gibson also was named board chairman, succeeding David Nierenberg, who will remain an independent director while Chisholm has stepped down from the board.

