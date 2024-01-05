Energy Sector Update for 01/05/2024: XOM, PSX, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were advancing pre-bell Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently gaining 0.9%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1.8% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 4.9%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 2.3% at $73.86 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil gained 1.7% to $78.93 per barrel, and natural gas futures were almost 4% lower at $2.71 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) was 0.8% higher after saying it expects $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion in impairments in Q4 results from the idle upstream Santa Ynez unit assets and associated facilities in California.

Phillips 66 (PSX) is in "active" talks for a possible sale of its noncore assets, starting with assets worth about $3 billion, Chief Executive Mark Lashier said Thursday. Phillips 66 was up 0.8% in recent premarket activity.

