Energy Sector Update for 01/05/2024: TPET, GPRE, GPP, FET

Energy stocks were mixed Friday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index down 0.2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) rising 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index climbed 0.9%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index fell 0.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 2.1% to $73.70 a barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced 1.5% to $78.73 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures climbed 1% to $2.848 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Trio Petroleum (TPET) shares rose 0.5% after it secured an option to buy a 20% stake in the first phase of a sweet, heavy-oil development project at Asphalt Ridge in Uinta County, Utah, for $2 million.

Green Plains (GPRE) and Green Plains Partners (GPP) said they expect to complete the proposed merger of the biorefining company with the ethanol storage and transportation firm on Jan. 9 after investors at Green Plains Partners voted to approve the business combination. Green Plains shares fell 0.9%, and Green Plains Partners dropped 2.5%.

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) shares fell 0.4% after the company closed its acquisition of Variperm Energy Services.

