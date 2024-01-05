Energy Sector Update for 01/05/2024: PR, TPET, GPRE, GPP, FET

Energy stocks were easing late Friday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index down fractionally and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) shedding 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index climbed 1%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was fractionally down.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 2.1% to $73.70 a barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced 1.4% to $78.65 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures climbed 2.3% to $2.89 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Permian Resources (PR) shares offer "limited upside" potential now that it's a larger company following the acquisition of Earthstone Energy for $4.5 billion, BofA Securities said in a note. The firm initiated coverage of the company with a neutral rating and a $15 price objective. Permian Resources shares rose 1.2%.

Trio Petroleum (TPET) shares rose 0.6% after it secured an option to buy a 20% stake in the first phase of a sweet, heavy-oil development project at Asphalt Ridge in Uinta County, Utah, for $2 million.

Green Plains (GPRE) and Green Plains Partners (GPP) said they expect to complete the proposed merger of the biorefining company with the ethanol storage and transportation firm on Jan. 9 after investors at Green Plains Partners voted to approve the business combination. Green Plains Partners dropped 2.2%, while Green Plains was up fractionally.

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) shares increased 1.5% after the company closed its acquisition of Variperm Energy Services.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.