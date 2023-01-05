Energy Sector Update for 01/05/2023: RIG, PDS, PD.TO, EQNR

Energy stocks were advancing Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 1.7% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) gaining 2.2%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 2.2% advance but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 1.8%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 2.8% to $74.88 per barrel after the Energy Information Administration said US commercial inventories grew by 1.7 million barrels during the seven days during the seven days ended Dec. 30 compared with market expectations for a decline of 1.2 million barrels last week.

North Sea Brent crude also was advancing 2.43% to $79.73 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 11% lower at $3.72 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Transocean (RIG) gained 6.6% after late Wednesday saying it received new contract awards and extensions for five of its drilling rigs, adding a combined $488 million to its backlog.

Precision Drilling (PDS) has turned 3.4% higher, recovering from a 1% morning decline, after the energy-services company said it surpassed its CA$75 million debt-reduction goal during 2022, eliminating CA$106 million in liabilities last year.

Equinor (EQNR) was 0.3% higher after the Norwegian energy major said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with German energy company RWE to replace coal-fired power plants with hydrogen-ready, gas-fired power plants in Germany. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.