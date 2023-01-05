Energy Sector Update for 01/05/2023: OXY, MPC, DK, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were slipping premarket Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was recently declining by 0.46%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.65% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down more than 8%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.36% at $72.58 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude fell 0.1% to $77.80 per barrel and natural gas futures were 8.51% lower at $3.82 per 1 million BTU.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) said in a regulatory filing that it expects winter storm Elliott to have impacted its average Permian and Rockies production in Q4 2022 by a combined 10 Mboe per day, or 10,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Occidental Petroleum was marginally lower recently.

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) was slightly advancing after saying it has received an unsolicited mini-tender offer by private investment firm TRC Capital Investment Corp. to buy up to 1.5 million shares at $105 apiece. The company said that it recommends its shareholders not tender their shares in response to this offer.

Delek US Holdings (DK) said it has set its 2023 capital spending budget at about $350 million. Delek US Holdings was nearly 2% lower in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.