Energy Sector Update for 01/05/2022: XOM,HES,VAL,BP

Energy stocks were higher Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) both climbing 1.5%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index gained 0.9% while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index rose 0.8%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil advanced $1.41 to $78.40 per barrel after the US Energy Information Administration reported a decline of 2.1 million barrels in commercial inventories in the week ended Dec. 31, compared with market expectations of a 3.7 million-barrel decrease. The global crude benchmark Brent gained $1.28 to $81.28 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.12 higher at $3.84 per million BTU.

In company news, Exxon Mobil (XOM) rose 2.1% and Hess (HES) added 1.7% after reporting two discoveries in the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana, where they share ownership with Chinese state-run producer CNOOC. The discoveries at the Fangtooth-1 and Lau Lau-1 wells encountered 164 feet and 315 feet, respectively, of high-quality hydrocarbon sandstone reservoirs, adding around 10 billion oil-equivalent barrels to the recoverable resource estimate for the Stabroek concession.

Valaris (VAL) climbed 0.7% after the oilfield services company received four new drilling contracts from clients including a one-well contract with Kosmos Energy (KOS) for its semi-submersible Valaris DPS-5 drill rig. The company also received a single-well contract from Western Gas offshore Australia, another contract from Centrica Storage and a fourth contract from an unnamed operator in the Gulf of Mexico.

BP (BP) was 0.5% higher this afternoon despite a Wells Fargo downgrade of the energy major's stock to underweight from overweight.

