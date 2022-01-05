Energy Sector Update for 01/05/2022: CLMT,XOM,HES,VAL,BP

Energy stocks were ending slightly higher Wednesday afternoon after giving up market-leading gains earlier in the session. The NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) were both up 0.1% ahead of the closing bell. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index fell 1.1%, reversing its midday advance, while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was higher by 0.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.86 higher at $77.85 per barrel after the US Energy Information Administration reported a decline of 2.1 million barrels in commercial inventories for the week ended Dec. 31, versus market expectations for a decrease of 3.7 million barrels. Global crude benchmark Brent advanced $0.61 to $80.61 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.17 to $3.84 per million BTU.

In company news, Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) dropped 3.3%, giving back an early 1.5% gain, after saying it secured $50 million in project financing from Stonebriar Commercial Finance to build a renewable hydrogen plant in Great Falls, Montana.

BP (BP) was 0.5% lower after Wells Fargo downgraded the energy major's stock two notches, to underweight from overweight.

Valaris (VAL) shares dropped 2.8% after the oilfield services company received four new drilling contracts from clients including a one-well contract with Kosmos Energy (KOS) for its semi-submersible Valaris DPS-5 drill rig. The company also received a single-well contract from Western Gas offshore Australia, another contract from Centrica Storage and a fourth contract from an unnamed operator in the Gulf of Mexico.

Among gainers, Exxon Mobil (XOM) rose 1.2% and Hess (HES) fell 0.7% after reporting two discoveries in the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana, where they share ownership with Chinese state-run producer CNOOC. The discoveries at the Fangtooth-1 and Lau Lau-1 wells encountered 164 feet and 315 feet, respectively, of high-quality hydrocarbon sandstone reservoirs, adding around 10 billion barrels of oil equivalent to the recoverable resource estimate for the Stabroek concession.

