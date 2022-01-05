Energy Sector Update for 01/05/2022: CLMT, VAL

Energy stocks were gaining ahead of the market open on Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was up by 0.9%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) rose 0.7% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) climbed 1.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.77 at $77.76 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.92 to $80.92 per barrel and natural gas futures were 9 cents higher at $3.81 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) rose 0.3% on completing a project financing of $50 million from Stonebriar Commercial Finance for the construction of a renewable hydrogen plant in Great Falls, Montana.

Valaris (VAL) has secured four new drilling contracts from clients including Kosmos Energy (KOS) and Australia's Western Gas. Shares of the oilfield services company were 0.5% higher recently.

