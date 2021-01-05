Energy Sector Update for 01/05/2021: SBR,GPRE,APA,SU,CVE,SU.TO,CVE.TO

Energy stocks were ending sharply higher amid big gains in oil prices after Saudi Arabia signaled additional production cuts, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 5.4% this afternoon while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 5.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil Tuesday settled $2.31 higher at $49.93 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract added $2.47 to $53.56 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose 12 cents to $2.70 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) rose 2% after Tuesday declaring a December cash distribution of $0.167140 per unit, up more than 39% over its $0.120140 per unit distribution the prior month and payable Jan. 29 to investors of record on Jan. 15.

Suncor (SU) climbed 9.8% on Tuesday, overcoming early weakness that followed the Canadian energy company overnight saying it will take a CAD425 million Q4 impairment charge after concluding Cenovus' (CVE) acquisition this week of Husky Energy would "cast significant doubt" on the future of the West White Rose offshore project east of Newfoundland and Suncor's 26% stake in the joint venture and its 27.5% share of the adjacent White Rose asset. Husky has been the operator at both fields.

Apache Corp (APA) rose almost 11%, leading the S&P 500, after late Monday saying it was reforming as a holding company, with the new APA Corp modernizing its operating and legal structure and better reflecting its position as a global business. The new firm will keep Apache's existing ticker symbol and Apache common shares will convert into an equal number of APA shares. The restructuring is expected to be completed by mid-year.

Green Plains (GPRE) rose over 14% after the ethanol producer said investment firm Ospraie Management has acquired warrants to buy up to 550,000 Green Plain shares exercisable at $22 apiece as part of their purchase of a majority stake in biochemicals company Fluid Quip Technologies. Financial terms and other details of the Fluid Quip transaction were not disclosed.

