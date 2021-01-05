Energy Sector Update for 01/05/2021: GPRE,APA,SU,CVE,SU.TO,CVE.TO

Energy stocks were sharply higher this afternoon amid big gains in oil, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 5.4% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 5.8%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude Tuesday was $2.26 higher at $49.88 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was adding $2.18 to $53.27 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 12 cents higher at $2.70 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 4.89% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was advancing 3.7%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 7.1% gain.

In company news, Green Plains (GPRE) rose over 22% after the ethanol producer said investment firm Ospraie Management has acquired warrants to buy up to 550,000 Green Plain shares exercisable at $22 apiece as part of their purchase of a majority stake in biochemicals company Fluid Quip Technologies. Financial terms and other details of the Fluid Quip transaction were not disclosed.

Apache Corp (APA) rose more than 11%, leading the S&P 500, after late Monday saying it was reforming as a holding company, with the new APA Corp modernizing its operating and legal structure and better reflecting its position as a global business. The new firm will keep Apache's existing ticker symbol and Apache common shares will convert into an equal number of APA shares. The restructuring is expected to be completed by mid-year.

Suncor (SU) climbed 8.9% on Tuesday, overcoming early weakness that followed the Canadian energy company overnight saying it will take a CAD425 million Q4 impairment charge after concluding Cenovus' (CVE) acquisition this week of Husky Energy would "cast significant doubt" on the future of the West White Rose offshore project east of Newfoundland and Suncor's 26% stake in the joint venture and its 27.5% share of the adjacent White Rose asset. Husky has been the operator at both fields.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.