Energy Sector Update for 01/05/2021: EQT, APA, ALTM, RRC, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining in Tuesday's pre-bell trading with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently advancing by 0.55%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was more than 2% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up more than 4%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.92 at $48.54 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.87 to $51.96 per barrel and natural gas futures were 13 cents higher at $2.72 per 1 million BTU.

EQT (EQT) was marginally advancing after reporting year-end 2020 total proved reserves of 19.8 trillion cubic feet equivalents, an increase of 2.3 tcfe, or 13% compared with last year.

Apache Corp (APA) was was up 1%. The the oil and natural gas producer said late Monday it is restructuring as a holding company, with the new APA Corp containing Apache subsidiaries in Suriname and the Dominican Republic as well as its assets in Egypt and the British North Sea as well as its equity interests in Altus Midstream Company (ALTM) and Altus Midstream LP.

Range Resources (RRC) was marginally gaining after saying it will sell $500 million of senior notes that mature in 2029 in a private placement to eligible buyers.

