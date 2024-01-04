Energy Sector Update for 01/04/2024: PSX, APA, CPE, TTE, WEC

Energy stocks fell late Thursday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index down 1.1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) dropping 1.7%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index declined 2%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was little changed.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, declined 4.4 million barrels in the week ended Dec. 29. Excluding inventories in the SPR, commercial crude oil stocks fell 5.5 million barrels, a larger drop than the decrease of 3 million barrels expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5% to $72.33 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent dropped 0.8% to $77.64 a barrel.

US natural gas stocks fell 14 billion cubic feet in the week ended Dec. 29, a smaller decline than the drop of 35 billion cubic feet expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

Henry Hub natural gas futures jumped 6.8% to $2.849 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Phillips 66 (PSX) is in "active" talks for a possible sale of its noncore assets, starting with assets worth about $3 billion, Chief Executive Officer Mark Lashier said Thursday. Its shares shed 0.5%.

APA (APA) agreed to buy Callon Petroleum (CPE) in an all-stock deal valued at $4.5 billion, including debt. APA shares slumped 6.9%, and Callon gained 3.6%.

WEC Energy's (WEC) balance-sheet headwinds are expected to limit earnings upside in future years, while the utility holding company's "premium characteristics have been eroding of late," BofA Securities said Thursday. The brokerage downgraded its rating on the stock to underperform from neutral and cut its price objective to $78 from $84. WEC Energy shares shed 0.6%.

TotalEnergies (TTE) rose 0.8% after the company completed deals with Alimentation Couche-Tard by selling its retail networks in Germany and the Netherlands and forming a joint venture with the Canadian convenience-store operator in Belgium and Luxembourg.

