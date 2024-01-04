News & Insights

Energy
CPE

Energy Sector Update for 01/04/2024: CPE, APA, TTE, GEOS, XLE, USO, UNG

January 04, 2024 — 09:22 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were advancing pre-bell Thursday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently gaining 0.7%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.3% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 5.9%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.8% at $73.26 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil gained 0.6% to $78.69 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 7% higher at $2.86 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

APA (APA) has agreed to acquire Callon Petroleum (CPE) in an all-stock deal valued at about $4.5 billion, including debt, the companies said. Callon Petroleum was advancing by more than 6% in recent premarket activity.

TotalEnergies (TTE) was up nearly 2% after saying it has completed its deals with Alimentation Couche-Tard by selling its retail networks in Germany and the Netherlands and forming a joint venture with the Canadian convenience-store operator in Belgium and Luxembourg.

Geospace Technologies (GEOS) was advancing by 1.7% after saying it sold its newest shallow water ocean bottom nodes, called Mariner, to an international marine geophysical services provider in a $30 million contract.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CPE
APA
TTE
GEOS
XLE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.