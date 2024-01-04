Energy Sector Update for 01/04/2024: CPE, APA, TTE, GEOS, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were advancing pre-bell Thursday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently gaining 0.7%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.3% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 5.9%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.8% at $73.26 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil gained 0.6% to $78.69 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 7% higher at $2.86 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

APA (APA) has agreed to acquire Callon Petroleum (CPE) in an all-stock deal valued at about $4.5 billion, including debt, the companies said. Callon Petroleum was advancing by more than 6% in recent premarket activity.

TotalEnergies (TTE) was up nearly 2% after saying it has completed its deals with Alimentation Couche-Tard by selling its retail networks in Germany and the Netherlands and forming a joint venture with the Canadian convenience-store operator in Belgium and Luxembourg.

Geospace Technologies (GEOS) was advancing by 1.7% after saying it sold its newest shallow water ocean bottom nodes, called Mariner, to an international marine geophysical services provider in a $30 million contract.

