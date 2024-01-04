Energy Sector Update for 01/04/2024: APA, CPE, WEC, TTE

Energy stocks were lower Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index down 0.6% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) falling 1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.3% drop, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was slightly lower.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, declined by 4.4 million barrels in the week ended Dec. 29. Excluding inventories in the SPR, commercial crude oil stocks fell by 5.5 million barrels, a larger drop than the 3-million-barrel decrease expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude was declining 0.8% to $72.10 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent falling 0.9% to $77.52 a barrel.

US natural gas stocks fell by 14 billion cubic feet in the week ended Dec. 29, a smaller decline than the 35 billion cubic foot drop expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

Henry Hub natural gas futures jumped 6.1% $2.83 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, APA (APA) agreed to buy Callon Petroleum (CPE) in an all-stock deal valued at about $4.5 billion, including debt. APA shares slumped 7.2% while Callon gained 3.3%.

WEC Energy's (WEC) ongoing balance sheet headwinds are expected to limit its earnings upside in future years, while the utility holding company's "premium characteristics have been eroding of late," BofA Securities said Thursday. The brokerage downgraded its rating on the stock to underperform from neutral and cut its price objective to $78 from $84. WEC Energy shares fell 0.8%.

TotalEnergies (TTE) rose 1% after saying it has completed its deals with Alimentation Couche-Tard by selling its retail networks in Germany and the Netherlands and forming a joint venture with the Canadian convenience-store operator in Belgium and Luxembourg.

