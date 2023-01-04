Energy Sector Update for 01/04/2023: TRGP, PTEN, EPD, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining premarket Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently slipping past 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was over 2% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.63% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 2.55% at $74.97 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 2.56% to $80.00 per barrel and natural gas futures were 1.2% higher at $4.03 per 1 million BTU.

Targa Resources (TRGP) was over 2% lower after it priced $900 million of 6.125% senior notes due 2033 and $850 million of 6.5% senior notes due 2053.

Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) was 1% higher after saying it expects its Q4 net income to surpass $100 million. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expect $70.5 million.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) was flat after saying its Enterprise Products Operating unit has priced a public offering of two series of senior notes totaling $1.75 billion.

