Energy
HASI

Energy Sector Update for 01/04/2023: HASI, AES, PTEN, ACDC, SM

January 04, 2023 — 04:15 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks turned narrowly lower this Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down about 0.3%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index still was posting a 1.0% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.9%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 4.9% lower at $73.19 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was sliding 5% to $78.04 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose 4.3% to $4.16 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI) rose 4.5% after announcing its acquisition of 49% equity stake in a 1.3-gigawatt renewable-energy portfolio, consisting of 17 operating solar projects and a single wind farm in six states, from AES.

Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) rose 3.8% after the contract drilling firm said it expects Q4 net income to surpass $100 million. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expect $70.5 million.

To the downside, ProFrac Holding (ACDC) slid 1.2% after Morgan Stanley lowered its price target for the well-hydraulic fracturing company by $2 to $30 while reiterating is overweight rating.

SM Energy (SM) fell 6.1% after JPMorgan cut its stock rating for the oil and natural gas producer to neutral from overweight and lowered its price target by $9 to $46.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HASI
AES
PTEN
ACDC
SM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.