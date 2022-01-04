Energy Sector Update for 01/04/2022: NEX, LPG, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were rallying pre-bell Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently climbing by 0.96%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up by 0.75% while the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.47% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by $0.46 at $76.54 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.56 to $79.54 per barrel and natural-gas futures were $0.05 higher at $3.86 per 1 million BTU.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) was gaining more than 4% in value after saying it expects to record Q4 2021 revenue of $500 million to $510 million and adjusted EBITDA of $75 million to $80 million.

Dorian LPG (LPG) was climbing pastd 4% after saying it has refinanced its debt secured by the Constellation and the Commander via a new loan facility. The financing has a 3.78% fixed interest rate, a term of five years, and a face amount of $83.4 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.