Energy
NEX

Energy Sector Update for 01/04/2022: NEX, LPG, XLE, USO, UNG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were rallying pre-bell Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently climbing by 0.96%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up by 0.75% while the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.47% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by $0.46 at $76.54 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.56 to $79.54 per barrel and natural-gas futures were $0.05 higher at $3.86 per 1 million BTU.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) was gaining more than 4% in value after saying it expects to record Q4 2021 revenue of $500 million to $510 million and adjusted EBITDA of $75 million to $80 million.

Dorian LPG (LPG) was climbing pastd 4% after saying it has refinanced its debt secured by the Constellation and the Commander via a new loan facility. The financing has a 3.78% fixed interest rate, a term of five years, and a face amount of $83.4 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NEX LPG XLE USO UNG

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular