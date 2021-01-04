Energy Sector Update for 01/04/2021: TOT, SSL, WTTR, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were rallying premarket Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently up more than 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was flat and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up more than 3%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.15 at $48.37 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.09 to $51.89 per barrel and natural gas futures were 9 cents higher at $2.63 per 1 million BTU.

Total (TOT) was climbing by almost 3% after saying it has entered into an exploration and production agreement with the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding company, together with its consortium partners, for the North Ras Kanayis exploration block in offshore Egypt.

Sasol (SSL) was slightly advancing after saying the sale of its 50% stake in the Gemini high-density polyethylene joint venture to Ineos Gemini HDPE LLC was completed on Dec. 31.

Select Energy Services (WTTR) said Holli Ladhani, who served as chief executive and president, has left the company to pursue other opportunities. Select Energy Services was unchanged in recent trading.

