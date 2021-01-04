Energy Sector Update for 01/04/2021: OVV,OVV.TO,CVE,CVE.TO,SSL

Energy stocks were narrowly higher Monday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 0.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping 90 cents to $47.62 per barrel, reversing an early advance, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining 70 cents to $51.10 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 5 cents higher at $2.59 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was declining 1.3% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was ahead 1.7%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1.6% gain.

In company news, Ovintiv (OVV) climbed 6% after the energy company Monday said it reduced its long-term debt by $257 million during its Q4 ended Dec. 31, and when added to its Q3 repayments, is expecting to cut its total debt by at least $1 billion by the end of 2021.

Cenovus Energy (CVE) rose 4.1% after Tudor, Pickering & Holt Monday reiterated its buy rating for the Canadian oil and natural gas producer with a CAD9 price target price for its shares after Cenovus completed its acquisition of Husky Energy, becoming the country's third-largest energy producer.

Sasol (SSL) slid fractionally after saying it completed the sale of its 50% stake in the Gemini high-density polyethylene joint venture to Ineos Gemini HDPE LLC on Dec. 31. The South African petrochemical company was expecting to use the $404 million in net proceeds to repay shorter-term debt obligations.

